iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

