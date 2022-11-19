iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $250.43. 903,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average is $239.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

