iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.43. The company had a trading volume of 903,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $289.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

