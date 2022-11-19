iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

