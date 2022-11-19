iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

