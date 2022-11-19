iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $118,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 729,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,882,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,496,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

