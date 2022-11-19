iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Position Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 104,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after buying an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,541,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

