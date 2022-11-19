iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 246.9% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $280.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.