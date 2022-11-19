Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITUB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,371,000 after buying an additional 589,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

