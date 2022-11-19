J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SMJ opened at GBX 160.50 ($1.89) on Friday. J. Smart & Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 129.50 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($1.94). The firm has a market cap of £65.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.38.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

