J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Price Performance
Shares of LON SMJ opened at GBX 160.50 ($1.89) on Friday. J. Smart & Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 129.50 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($1.94). The firm has a market cap of £65.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.38.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
