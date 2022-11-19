Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

ZYNE opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

