Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 11,095 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NKTR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $655.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nektar Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

