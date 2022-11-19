JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 120 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 141.36 ($1.66).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.06. The firm has a market cap of £26.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,623.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.