JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 77,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 955,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

