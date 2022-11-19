JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $256.99

Shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.99 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 281.78 ($3.31). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 47,619 shares traded.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.55 million and a P/E ratio of 474.58.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

