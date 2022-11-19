Kadant Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI opened at $192.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.28. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

