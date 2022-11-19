KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.72

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $14.74. KDDI shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 160,058 shares.

KDDI Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

