Keel Point LLC Acquires Shares of 21,825 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 381,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

