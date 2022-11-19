Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $287.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

