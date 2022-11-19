Keel Point LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

