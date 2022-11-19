Keel Point LLC Invests $316,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 342,385.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $146.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

