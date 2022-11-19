Keel Point LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after buying an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,328,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.