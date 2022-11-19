Keel Point LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

