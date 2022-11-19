Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $676.13.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($727.84) to €717.00 ($739.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kering from €670.00 ($690.72) to €690.00 ($711.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Kering from €900.00 ($927.84) to €610.00 ($628.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Kering from €715.00 ($737.11) to €690.00 ($711.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. Kering has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $84.02.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

