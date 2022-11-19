Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 119,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 50,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Kernel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Kernel Group by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kernel Group by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 465,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kernel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

