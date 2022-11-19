KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,214 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,770,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

