KeyCorp Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $189.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.43.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
