KeyCorp Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $189.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

