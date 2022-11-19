Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

