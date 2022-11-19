KickToken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $169,135.74 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $859,270.19 and $169,135.74 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,618.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010770 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042543 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00237477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,631,773 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,636,105.85414183. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00731701 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $186,806.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

