Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kidpik Stock Performance
PIK stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $8.42.
Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 60.30% and a negative net margin of 45.15%.
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
