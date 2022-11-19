KILT Protocol (KILT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48,749,293,674,259.90 Billion

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $48,749,293,674,259.90 billion and approximately $63,831.28 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.80 or 0.08085620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569747 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.59 or 0.29677206 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.