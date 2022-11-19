KILT Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $48,522,354,995,658.30 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $48,522,354,995,658.30 billion and $66,164.54 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

