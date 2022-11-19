King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,280 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola worth $264,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

