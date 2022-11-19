King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 25,459 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.60% of Generac worth $80,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Generac by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 85.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,692. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

