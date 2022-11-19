King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 549,210 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,210 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $88,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.