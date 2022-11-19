King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,210 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of PayPal worth $143,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,371,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985,238. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $202.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.