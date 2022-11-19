King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,789 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $117,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 391.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

