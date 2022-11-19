King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $57.14 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 421,973 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $57,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 157,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Intel by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,544,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $57,798,000 after purchasing an additional 550,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,314,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $647,745,000 after purchasing an additional 875,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 27,122,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,736,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

