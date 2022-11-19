King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,187 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $106,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.38. 6,159,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,587,258. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.