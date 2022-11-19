King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 22,690 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,657 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises about 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Akamai Technologies worth $251,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

