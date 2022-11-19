King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,845 shares during the period. Comerica makes up 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $200,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comerica by 127.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 87.2% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,107 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $69.90. 1,693,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,230. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

