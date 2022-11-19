Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $15.01. Kirin shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 29,205 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

