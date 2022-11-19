KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.23 million and $1,597.82 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09688898 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,525.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

