Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €63.00 ($64.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($72.16) to €62.00 ($63.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($72.16) to €67.00 ($69.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($75.26) to €75.00 ($77.32) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($104.12) to €91.00 ($93.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

