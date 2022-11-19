Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $11,078,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $7,180,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 258.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

