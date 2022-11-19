Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KSS opened at $30.98 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 85.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 72.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Kohl’s by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

