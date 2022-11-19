KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $642,075.49

KOK (KOK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $60.58 million and $642,075.49 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.92 or 0.99999960 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00237814 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12044466 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $766,590.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

