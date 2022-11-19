KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $60.12 million and $677,371.85 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.19 or 0.99990590 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00237435 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000134 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

