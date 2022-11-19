KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $62,266.31 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

