Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:KRON opened at $2.13 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
