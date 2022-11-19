Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $2.13 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,528 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

